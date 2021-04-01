Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $118.83

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OMCL traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.72. 320,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

