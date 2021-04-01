Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $73.13

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,297. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -167.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

