Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $67.80

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

