AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading 7.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.40. 9,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 348,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $888.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

