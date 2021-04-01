Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,213. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

