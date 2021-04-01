Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Quincy Allen Sells 12,200 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIV stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $916.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

