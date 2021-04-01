APIX (APIX) Price Up 30.1% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00643746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.