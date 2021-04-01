Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.27. 897,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,199. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Appian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

