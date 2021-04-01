Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APVO opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

