Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.