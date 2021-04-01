Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.