Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

