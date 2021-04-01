Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

