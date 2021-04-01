Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.79 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Argon has traded 228.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00064197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.00814910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 55,232,390 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

