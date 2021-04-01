Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $526,286.25.

On Monday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total transaction of $1,150,370.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $301.89 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.99 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.03. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

