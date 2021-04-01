Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 3,833 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Knowles accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 3.05% of Knowles worth $51,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.