Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $27.33 Million Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 8.19% of Team worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,619. The stock has a market cap of $362.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

