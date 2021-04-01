Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 1,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,468. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

