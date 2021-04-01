Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 803,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,233 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $77,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

