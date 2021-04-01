Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 134,965 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,965 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 7,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

