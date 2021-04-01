Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 356,723 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 356,723 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth about $434,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of KRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,656. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

