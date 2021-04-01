Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,838,753 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 2,366,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,984,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

