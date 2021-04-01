Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $352.12 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,140,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247,112 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $352,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

