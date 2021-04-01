Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,606 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 412,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

