Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $92.48. 399,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.