Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,508,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 317,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

ARWR stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

