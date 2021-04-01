Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

