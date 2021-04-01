Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $34.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ASAN stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 1,178,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,028. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

