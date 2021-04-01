Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

