ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €518.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €452.08 ($531.86).

