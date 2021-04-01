Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Up 3.2%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 77 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 301,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $557.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Astronics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

