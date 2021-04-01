Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.53. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 3,058,648 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of C$281.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.0296875 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

