Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.59. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 126,807 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATP. National Bank Financial cut Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities cut Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.93. The firm has a market cap of C$323.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.79.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$93.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

