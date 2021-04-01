Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.74. Atomera shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 11,015 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $565.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

