Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 154,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,664,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

