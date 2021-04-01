aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $14.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 214.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

LIFE stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

