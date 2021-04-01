Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

