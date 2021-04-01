Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

