Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $36.38 million and $2.42 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 102.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,371,519 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

