Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 220,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATXI. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

