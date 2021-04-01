Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.37

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 28483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

