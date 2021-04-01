Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 1,651 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

AV opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.03. The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

