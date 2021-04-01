Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Now Covered by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.40% from the company’s previous close.

MYAGF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MYAGF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

