Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AYRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,932. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56.

Get Ayro alerts:

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.