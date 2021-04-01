Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.20

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.20 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 122.58 ($1.60), with a volume of 30372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £683.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

