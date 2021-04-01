Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,722,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,563. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

