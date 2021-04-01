Bank of America Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Buy”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 177.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $3,069,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.