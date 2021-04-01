Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

