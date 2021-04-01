Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

