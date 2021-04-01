Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

